CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Prosecutors are expected to lay out why they believe Patrick Frazee was responsible for his fiancee Kelsey Berreth’s death during a preliminary hearing slated for Tuesday morning in Teller County court.

Most documents in the case – which has generated national attention since Berreth’s disappearance in late November – have been sealed, though Frazee and his defense team have been given access to the evidence against him. Law enforcement investigating the case has been largely mum about what they believe motivated the crime.

Frazee was arrested on Dec. 22 – nearly one month after Berreth was last seen in surveillance footage at a Safeway in Woodland Park. He has since been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of solicitation to commit first-degree murder.

READ MORE BACKGROUND ON THE CASE HERE: https://on9news.tv/2S9cZOY

9NEWS is in the courtroom and will provide updates from the hearing when possible. Check back to this article for the latest. The hearing is slated to begin at 9 a.m.

8:50 a.m.: Patrick Frazee has been escorted into the courtroom. As was the case the last time he appeared in court, he is wearing a bulletproof vest.

Patrick Frazee arrives in court for his Feb. 19 preliminary hearing

NBC

9 a.m.

The prosecution has filed three additional charges against Patrick Frazee, including tampering with a deceased human body and crime of violence, which is a sentence enhancer.

The documents regarding those new charges have not yet been made public by Colorado Courts.

Tuesday’s court appearance is a preliminary hearing, which means the prosecution will attempt to show the judge that there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

The prosecution tried to call Patrick Frazee's mother Sheila Frazee as its first witness, however, her attorney argued that she should not be compelled to testify, citing her Fifth Amendment rights.

The judge ruled in favor of Sheila Frazee and she will not testify at this point, though he has asked that she leave the courtroom.

9:25 a.m.

Woodland Park Police Department Patrol Officer Chris Adams was the first witness who has been called to the stand. He said he became actively involved in investigating Kelsey Berreth’s disappearance on Dec. 3, 2018.

Adams said Berreth’s mother reported her missing on Dec. 2, and said she hadn’t heard from her daughter since Thanksgiving.

Adams alleges that Frazee was the last person to see Berreth alive and that no one else heard from her past Nov. 22.

The prosecution played a recording of an officer’s conversation with Frazee shortly after she was reported missing.

“In the middle of the week, she had basically a heart-to-heart about how, you know, this wasn’t working out,” Frazee said in the recording. “She wanted to go our separate ways.”

In the conversation, Frazee said Berreth blamed her commute from Woodland Park to her job in Pueblo as the reason for the separation and alleged that in the week she was reported missing, the 29-year-old got all of her stuff back from him and asked for some space.

In the recording, Frazee said Berreth told him they’d “figure out the custody arrangement” of their 1-year-old daughter.

“When I gave her possessions back, it was something we addressed ‘don’t do anything crazy,’” Frazee is heard saying. “Our lives grew so far apart in the past year-and-a-half or year, we don’t know each other anymore.”

Frazee told the officers that Berreth was “with her wits” and in a good mindset after their breakup. He said the last time he heard from his fiancee was Nov. 25 -- three days after she was last seen in surveillance video at a Woodland Park Safeway. After that, he said he got a message claiming her telephone number had "expired."

"She had requested that I give her space," Frazee said.

In a wrongful death lawsuit, Berreth’s family claims that custody of the couple’s child was the motive for her murder. Prosecutors have not yet said what they believe motivated the crime.

9:40 a.m.

In a recorded conversation with the Woodland Park Police Department, Frazee is heard detailing how he and Berreth shared custody of their 1-year-old daughter.

He said Berreth would take the child while he was working, and he would do the same while she was working as a flight instructor in Pueblo. The agreement was largely loosely defined, Frazee claimed.

Prior to her disappearance, Frazee alleged that Berreth checked herself into rehab for alcohol abuse in a recorded conversation with police, and had gone to Breckenridge with a friend from church.

He emphasized that Berreth expressed frustration with her five-day-a-week commute from Woodland Park to Pueblo and that the two would exchange their child at locations ranging from the post office to the alley behind her home.

“We lived such separate lives for so long, our exchange of our daughter was in passing,” Frazee is heard saying.

The prosecution continued questioning Adams at the conclusion of the recorded phone call. He discussed surveillance video showing both Frazee and Berreth at a furniture store near her apartment on Nov. 22 — the last day she was seen.

In one still shot from a neighbor’s surveillance camera, a baby carrier, Frazee, and Berreth are seen near the front door of her home. Frazee was also pictured in Walmart surveillance video that day.

10 a.m.:

The prosecution asked Adams to detail the information that officers learned from a warrant on Frazee and Berreth’s respective cell phones.

Adams said there were two calls between the former couple on Nov. 22 — the day Berreth was last seen. Both of their phones pinged off the tower that services Berreth’s apartment at around 12:30 p.m. that day, Adams said, and sometime that evening, both phones pinged off a tower indicating they were headed west.

That night, Frazee called his mom, Adams said, and the next morning, Frazee’s phone called Berreth’s. Tower information indicates both phones were in the same vicinity.

“The phones were together in the area of Frazee’s house and Cripple Creek,” Adams said.

On Nov. 24, Adams said Frazee called Krystal Lee, an Idaho woman who he described as his friend and former girlfriend. Her cellphone information indicated that she was in Colorado, according to Adams. Lee has previously pleaded guilty to tampering with Berreth’s cellphone and is expected to testify at Frazee’s trial.

> During Tuesday's hearing, the woman was referred to as Krystal Lee, however in prior hearings, including the one where she pleaded guilty, she was referred to as Krystal Kenney.

RELATED: 'I learned that Patrick Frazee had committed a homicide': Idaho nurse pleads guilty to moving Kelsey Berreth's cell phone

According to Adams, on Nov. 25, cellphone tower information indicates Berreth’s phone traveled west to Grand Junction, and pinged at a tower in Utah. It would also ping in the Salt Lake City area, and then finally in Gooding, Idaho.

This was the last time her phone pinged, Adams said.

Lee’s phone pinged in Utah and Idaho at roughly the same time as Berreth’s on that day, Adams said, indicating that “both phones were traveling together.”

10:20 a.m.

The prosecution finished questioning Adams by asking him to look at a surveillance video from a bank that shows Frazee with a baby carrier in the passenger seat of his car. There is a black tote in the vehicle that Adams said investigators would learn played a “significant role” in the disappearance of Kelsey Berreth.

Frazee’s public defenders began their cross-examination of Adams by asking him about the accuracy of cellphone towers and how they receive pings. He conceded that most of the towers were in rural areas and receive pings from a large geographical area, and that he was not an expert in how the technology works.

The cross-examination continued with questions about the search of Berreth’s house. Adams said no blood or active crime scene was found inside, and that he changed the password to Berreth’s Facebook in an attempt to find her.

After Berreth’s disappearance, Adams said he spoke to Colorado Bureau of Investigation analysts who looked for evidence inside her house, and said they didn’t say it appeared this was a crime scene. In previous news conferences, police have said they believe Berreth was killed inside of her home. At this point, investigators haven’t said why they reached this conclusion.

Dec. 6 was the first day CBI agents heard a report of blood inside of Berreth’s apartment, and that it came from her parents, who went inside after reporting her missing.

The cross-examination went on to detail the surveillance photos that captured Frazee entering and exiting Berreth’s apartment. Adams said Frazee was not seen leaving with a black tote, and that he did not appear to have blood stains on his clothing.

During the cross-examination, Frazee, whose hands were released from his shackles so he could take notes, largely stared straight ahead.

Adams said Frazee attended Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 22, and brought his child with him.

10:30 a.m.

The cross-examination of Adams ended with questions about a surveillance camera owned by Berreth’s neighbor, which showed Frazee at her apartment the day she was last seen. Adams said it did not show Lee (Krystal Kenney) inside of Berreth’s apartment, and that after she disappeared, no one came to the door except someone who works for a utility company and a friend of Frazee’s who was picking up a package.

During redirect examination, Adams said the surveillance camera in question was grainy, and only stored a week's worth of surveillance footage at a time. The photos shown during Adams’ testimony were taken after it was triggered by movement.

Prosecutors later asked Adams about the state of Berreth’s apartment after she was reported missing. He said she had flowers on her kitchen table, and that her purse and house keys were missing. Her car keys were still inside the home, and there was no indication she had packed any luggage or taken any clothes, Adams said.

A cadaver dog used to search her home picked up a scent near Berreth’s car, which was parked in front of her condo, Adams said.

Adams said he gained access to Berreth’s Facebook account and Gmail, and found no evidence she was planning to leave.

He ended his testimony by saying that Nov. 22 is the last day Berreth was confirmed to have been seen alive.

At the conclusion of this line of questioning, the judge called a 15-minute break, and the large crowd of journalists and bystanders inside of the old wooden courtroom in Cripple Creek briefly dispersed. The court will be called back into session at around 10:45 a.m.

11 a.m.

After the morning break, the prosecution called Agent Gregg Slater with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to the stand. Slater was called to assist Woodland Park police on Dec. 4 -- two days after Berreth was reported missing.

Slater said a cadaver dog picked up a scent near Berreth’s green Toyota Corolla, which was parked outside of her apartment.

The questioning then shifted to his conversation with Berreth’s parents. Slater testified that Berreth spoke to her mother, Cheryl, at around 9 a.m. on Nov. 22. During the five minute discussion, Slater testified Berreth told her mother she didn’t get home until 4 a.m. that morning because she and her daughter Kaylee had been visiting Frazee.

According to Slater, Berreth told her mother that the evening before Thanksgiving, she and her daughter went with Frazee to check on his cattle, and she went and picked up medication for him at Walmart for his stomach illness.

At no point, Slater said, did Cheryl Berreth say her daughter mentioned coming to visit her in Idaho or her grandmother in Washington.

Late Thanksgiving night, Cheryl Berreth said she received a text message from her daughter saying that Frazee had returned her gun and she had gone shooting that night.

11:20 a.m.

Cheryl Berreth told Slater that her daughter Kelsey told her that Frazee took her gun away on New Year’s Eve 2017 because she alluded to taking her own life when the couple got into a fight and hadn’t returned it to her until Nov. 22, 2018.

Slater went on to say that Cheryl Berreth told him that she accidentally called her daughter on Nov. 24, and then received a text from Kelsey Berreth’s phone saying something along the lines of “I’ll call you tomorrow.”

She never received that phone call, or heard from her daughter again, Slater said.

Kelsey Berreth’s boss told CBI that he received a text the night of Nov. 25 saying that she would not be at work and had gone out of town to visit her grandmother, according to Slater’s testimony.

This prompted CBI agents to look for evidence indicating Berreth was, in fact, planning a trip. Slater said Cheryl Berreth told investigators that she didn’t hear anything about her daughter planning to visit her grandmother, and it was uncharacteristic of her to not mention those plans.

Slater said Berreth’s mother said it was uncharacteristic of their daughter to leave for a trip without luggage, clothing or hair and makeup products. All of those items remained in her apartment, along with her pickup truck.

Prosecutors went on to ask Slater about a conversation Frazee had with one of Berreth’s coworkers. In the conversation, the coworker told Slater that Frazee told her Berreth suffered from alcohol addiction and drug use. That coworker went on to say that Frazee told her that Berreth said she didn’t want anything to do with him.

The coworker thought these assertions seemed out-of-character for Berreth.

Slater’s investigation revealed that Berreth went to a clinic aimed at treating mental illness in August 2018. The clinic said she was not there in November 2018 after Berreth’s mother contacted them and asked if she had checked herself in.

11:40 a.m.:

On Dec. 6, Slater said he texted a text message from Berreth’s parents that said they found what they believed to be blood in the bathroom of their daughter’s home -- and it appeared that someone had cleaned multiple surfaces there. He characterized this as a turning point in the focus of the investigation.

Cheryl Berreth also told investigators that a bathmat was missing from their daughter’s home.

Prosecutors admitted photos from inside of Berreth’s home as evidence. That included photos of white marks on the refrigerator and doorknob.

Slater said another search of Berreth’s apartment revealed what was believed to be blood on the toilet. An ensuing test by a CBI analyst confirmed this was in fact blood, and chemical tests also revealed blood on the exterior part of the bathtub near the toilet, on the bottom of a trash can, near the shower, on a wall and the sink.

Slater said a CBI analyst conducted a DNA test of the blood found in the bathroom and compared it to Kelsey Berreth’s. The profiles were a match, according to Slater.

The prosecution went on to ask Slater about their ensuing conversations with Frazee. They tried to arrange a conversation with Frazee in part to confirm that his and Berreth’s 1-year-old daughter was accounted for.

Slater said agents were able to find Frazee at a Five Guys Burgers and take his phone to execute a warrant. Frazee said he wouldn’t speak to investigators further without a warrant, according to Slater.

Slater said agents used Frazee’s phone to read text conversations between him and Berreth. They narrowed in on the date of Nov. 22.

On that date, Slater testified that Frazee’s phone records revealed on that afternoon, he called his mother as well as someone with an Idaho area code. During those calls, Frazee’s phone pinged from a tower that serves Berreth’s home, according to Slater.

He received a phone call from the Idaho phone number that same afternoon, Slater said. His phone pinged on a tower that indicated he was traveling west from Berreth’s home in Woodland Park.

During an ensuing search of Berreth’s phone, Slater testified that investigators used tower information to deduce her phone was in proximity to Frazee’s even as it moved west from Woodland Park.

12 p.m.

Slater’s testimony went on to discuss how investigators determined that the Idaho phone number Frazee called the afternoon of Nov. 22 belonged to Krystal Lee Kenney.

This prompted investigators to reach out to her.

She was first contacted by law enforcement in December, according to Slater. Lee was in Las Vegas at the time, Slater said. During that first phone call, he alleged that Lee claimed she didn’t know Frazee well and that their relationship was mainly about owning cattle together.

Slater said Lee eventually told investigators she came to Colorado to discuss a horse with Frazee but said she didn’t know Berreth at all.

That wasn’t the end of the conversation with Lee. Slater and another agent went to Idaho, and after Lee invited them inside, she told them she wouldn’t cooperate until she spoke with an attorney.

Lee would later provide a phone to investigators, Slater said. After meeting with an attorney, she agreed to an interview with Slater.

During that conversation, Lee said she and Frazee reconnected by phone in fall 2017. In March 2018, Slater said Lee told him she came to Colorado and began a romantic relationship with Frazee. At the time, she claimed she didn’t know about Berreth or the child she shared with Frazee.

Lee said she didn’t learn about his family until July 2018, when she came to Colorado to visit Frazee and went to lunch with a former boss of hers. During the lunch, Lee said she was “shocked” to learn Frazee had a daughter with another woman, but she didn’t talk to him about it until a visit in August.

“Krystal said she had come out here and she had brought a T-shirt and some little toys for Kaylee,” Slater said, adding that Lee told him Frazee told her he didn’t want to talk about anything.

Lee said she didn’t hear the name Kelsey Berreth until after the August trip when she learned who was the mother of Frazee’s child.

Lee said once Frazee knew she knew about his daughter, he would talk about her -- and ask her questions about childcare since she was a registered nurse.

During those conversations, Lee said Frazee called Berreth a “terrible mother” and alleged she had a drug and alcohol problems, and was “physically abusive” to their daughter, according to Slater.

Slater said investigators have not found any police reports or medical records indicating that Frazee and Berreth’s daughter had ever been physically abused and that by all accounts she was a happy, healthy girl.

His testimony went on to discuss Lee’s September visit to Colorado. During that visit, Lee said Frazee told her he was worried Berreth was going to harm their daughter while he was away, and that he “wanted Krystal to get rid of Kelsey,” Slater testified.

Slater said Lee told him she took what Frazee was saying as that he wanted her to kill Berreth.

Lee claimed Frazee told her she should poison Berreth’s favorite coffee drink -- a caramel macchiato -- and even went as far as to list the narcotics that could be used.

This is when Lee said Frazee showed her a picture of Berreth and gave her the 29-year-old’s address. Lee said she went to a Starbucks, bought a caramel macchiato and brought it to Berreth’s apartment. Slater said Lee denied poisoning the drink at the time.

Lee said Berreth opened the door to her apartment. At the time, Lee was operating under the ruse she was a neighbor and pretended like she was bringing coffee to thank Berreth for letting her dogs in after they escaped, according to Slater’s testimony.

Berreth accepted the coffee, Lee told Slater but didn’t drink it.

Slater then testified how Lee told him that she gave Berreth the number for a "burner phone" -- something that was Frazee's idea.

Slater testified that Lee told him she didn't want to hurt Berreth at the time and apologized to Frazee. He would tell her that she would "have another chance," according to Slater.

After this piece of testimony, the prosecution said it would be a good time to break for lunch. The court is expected to resume at 1:30 p.m.

1:30 p.m -- COURT IS BACK IN SESSION AFTER LUNCH

Teller County Judge Scott Sells is upholding his decision to release Patrick Frazee’s mother from her subpoena, which means she will not have to testify against her son at his preliminary hearing.

Sells said prosecutors had wanted Sheila Frazee to testify about when her son arrived at Thanksgiving dinner the day Berreth disappeared, the wellbeing of his child, and a steel rod that may have been recovered.

She was also expected to testify about what was referred to as a “burning incident” at Frazee’s home, according to Sells.

Sells said a preliminary hearing is not a time for this testimony, and that other witnesses can provide further similar information.