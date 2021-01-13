3 arrested in Treasure Valley counterfeit cash scheme

Two women and a man traveled from California as part of a scheme to pass fake $50 bills at businesses in Idaho, police say.

NAMPA, Idaho — Two women and a man traveled from California as part of a scheme to pass fake $50 bills at businesses in Idaho, police say.

The three suspects in the case - Erika Fuller, Grae Fuller and Jocelyn Mitchell - were arrested Monday afternoon.

According to investigators, a business in the 16000 block of North Marketplace Road called the Nampa Police Department and reported the group had tried to pay for items using counterfeit money. The trio had either attempted or been successful in paying with the fake bills at two Boise stores, police say.

Officers pulled the group's car over as they left the store's parking lot, and took the three suspects into custody.

Nampa Police recovered $7,400 in counterfeit $50 bills during the arrests, while Boise Police found an additional $38,000 in fake money in a motel room the suspects had been renting. Investigators say the three suspects are part of a traveling group from California.

All three were arrested and booked into the Canyon County Jail. Mitchell is charged with burglary, destroying evidence, possession of a forged check and two counts of forgery, while Erika Fuller is charged with forgery and Grae Fuller is charged with possession of a forged check, burglary and forgery.

The trio will face additional charges connected to the case in Ada County, according to Nampa Police. Anyone with more information about the counterfeiting ring, or anyone who knows of additional victims, is urged to contact Nampa Dispatch at 208-465-2257 option 2, or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS(2677).

