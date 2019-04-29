TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls prosecuting attorney has released their findings after two infants died suddenly back in October.

The infants likely died after their mother rolled over on top of them after falling asleep in the same bed, according to the coroner's report.

The autopsy also shows both infants had small amounts of meth in their systems at the time of their deaths.

However, the prosecuting attorney says there is no evidence a crime was committed and no charges will be filed.