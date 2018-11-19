MERIDIAN — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Meridian Monday afternoon.

According to Idaho State Police Sgt. Kirk Grothaus, a trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Waltman Lane and Meridian Road.

Grothaus says the suspect tried to elude the officer and fled to the end of a dead-end street. It was there that a physical fight between the trooper and the suspect occurred. The trooper discharged his gun, striking the man.

Scanner traffic captured the trooper calling over the radio for help.

"Shots fired, code 3. Shots fired, send to Waltman, send to Waltman," he yells.

Moments later, he calls out again for a medic.

ISP said the trooper then performed life-saving measures on the man, but he died at the scene.

The Ada County coroner has identified the victim as 41-year-old Christopher E. Williams of Boise. He died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Man shot and killed by trooper in Meridian Man killed in officer-involved shooting Man killed in officer-involved shooting Man killed in officer-involved shooting Man killed in officer-involved shooting Man killed in officer-involved shooting Man killed in officer-involved shooting Man killed in officer-involved shooting Man killed in officer-involved shooting Man killed in officer-involved shooting Man killed in officer-involved shooting

Idaho State Police public information officer Tim Marsano says he does not know if the man had any warrants out for his arrest. Police have also not released whether the dead man had a gun or other weapon.

The trooper was not wearing a body camera, but his patrol car had a dash camera, according to ISP.

KTVB did get video from closer to the scene and saw a red motorcycle lying on the ground, with crime scene tape around it, but ISP will not give us a description of the vehicle involved.

Marsano says the officer was not injured.

West Waltman Lane was blocked off for several hours Monday night while police investigated. A forensics team was also called to the scene.

That area is a mix of industrial and residential buildings. The scene is north of Interstate 84 in Meridian, west of Meridian Road.

Neighbors who'd been waiting earlier in the evening were let through to their homes.

The investigation has been turned over to the Critical Incident Task Force, which is being led by the Boise Police Department.

© 2018 KTVB