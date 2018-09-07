MERIDIAN -- The Ada County Coroner's Office has released the name of two people killed in a murder-suicide last week.

Daniel Jonathan Cobb, 46, and Crystal Dena Wilson, 36, were found dead inside a home in the 2200 block of Horse Creek Court July 5. Investigators say Cobb shot Wilson in the head, then turned the gun on himself.

PREVIOUS: Meridian police investigate possible murder-suicide

Officers had been dispatched to the home after a friend of Cobb or Wilson asked them to perform a welfare check. Both bodies were discovered in the house's master bathroom.

The case remains under investigation by Meridian Police.

