BOISE, Idaho — A woman who was found dead at a house in northwest Boise Wednesday has been identified.

According to the Ada County Coroner, the victim was identified as 56-year-old Darla Fletcher of Meridian.

The coroner's office has listed Fletcher's cause and manner of death as "pending," but Boise Police say it is being investigated as a homicide.

Fletcher was found dead at a house on Cambria Way Tuesday afternoon at about 11:15 a.m. A man at the house, 56-year-old David Randall, is charged with first-degree murder in her death.

Randall and Fletcher knew each other, according to police, but no motive in the slaying has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Randall is due to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.