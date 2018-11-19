BOISE -- A man who broke into a former girlfriend's Star home and hid in her closet with a crossbow was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison.

Jaime Charboneau, 58, was out of prison pending a new trial for the murder of his ex-wife when the February 2016 break-in occured.

According to prosecutors, Charboneau had briefly dated the victim after his release from prison, but the relationship had ended after the woman told him she did not want to see him anymore.

After the breakup, the Star woman had asked for a protection order against Charboneau. A hearing on that order was pending when Charboneau drove to the woman's home, pried open her sliding glass door, and shut himself in her bathroom closet with a crossbow.

The woman told police she came home and found Charboneau, at which point he aimed the bow at her and confronted her about ending their relationship.

Prosecutors say Charboneau had hidden guns that the woman kept in the home so she could not get to them. The victim was ultimately able to escape after she told Charboneau she needed to go into the laundry room to feed her cat.

From there, she was able to get out of the house and run to a neighbor's home for help.

After realizing the woman had gotten away, Charboneau ditched the crossbow and arrows in a nearby field and called dispatch, telling police that the woman had kidnapped him. He was taken into custody after telling police his location.

Charboneau was convicted in 1985 of fatally shooting his ex-wife Marilyn Arbaugh and sentenced to life in prison. He spent 30 years behind bars before a judge ordered him freed and granted him a new trial in 2015.

His arrest in the crossbow case came just nine months after his release. In both the 2016 case and his wife's murder, officials noted, Charboneau bought a weapon within days of the attack, laid in wait for each woman, left the weapons in nearby fields and then claimed to be the victim.

Last year, the Idaho Supreme Court reversed the decision to hold a new trial in the murder case, and re-imposed the life sentence. The 25-year sentence in the Star case was imposed consecutively.

