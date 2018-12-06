BOISE -- A man accused of robbing 19 banks and staying a step ahead of police for years has been captured in Boise.

Daniel David Courson, 45, was arrested Monday night by the FBI and Boise Police.

According to police, investigators had received a tip that Courson was in the area of 14th and Main. Officials say he was taken into custody without incident on a federal warrant for bank robbery out of Colorado, as well as warrants for parole violation and burglary out of California.

At the time of his arrest, police say, Courson was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Utah.

According to KUSA, KTVB's sister station in Denver, Courson went by multiple aliases, including Adam Scott Hopkins, Max Taylor, Scott E. Taylor, Max Robert Taylor, Mark Pavlik and Jeremy Penrod. Police say he is known to alter his appearance by changing his facial hair and wearing wigs.

KUSA reported that he is accused of robbing 19 banks and stealing more than $1 million in jewelry, high-end art and cash from a person he befriended in California. Detectives trailed him to Park City, Utah and then to Boulder, Colorado, before learning he had gone on the run again in March. It's unclear how long Courson has been staying in the Boise area.

Courson is being held in the Ada County Jail.

