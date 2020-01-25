Coeur D'Alene man pleads guilty to robbing bank

The 24-year-old faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Department of Justice announced on Friday night that a 24-year-old Coeur D'Alene man pleaded guilty to robbing a bank in 2018.

Officials said that Seth Patrick Getty walked into the Spokane Teachers Credit Union on March 12, 2018, and gave a note to a bank teller demanding money.

“I have a gun. Hand over all 20’s 50’s 100’s or else. No Tricks," the letter read. Court records show that after Getty robbed the bank, investigators were able to use DMV vehicle records, security footage, and tips from the community to identify Getty as the bank robber.

Getty now faces up to 20 years in federal prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, and at least five years of supervised release.