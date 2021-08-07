Coeur d'Alene man dead after stand off with police

The man was found dead inside a Carrington Lane home after shots were exchanged with local police.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — One man is dead after a standoff where gunfire was exchanged with Coeur d’Alene Police and SWAT officers from multiple agencies on Friday.

CDA police originally responded to the scene of an ongoing domestic situation when Hayden McIlvain, the man who was killed, broke a no contact order with a Coeur d’Alene family and their minor children. When police arrived McIlvain was noncompliant with officers and indicated he would not be arrested.

According to police McIlvain made several statements about “shooting it out” with officers. After several hours of talking to police McIlvain barricaded himself inside the family's home.

SWAT along with multiple other agencies responded to the scene. They were unable to get McIlvain to come outside and at some point, a shot was fired from inside the home. One Coeur d’Alene Police Officer returned fire shooting at McIlvain. He was later found dead inside of the home.

Police say that McIlvain had an ongoing history of threatening the Coeur d’Alene family. There have been several reports of stalking and witness intimidation in an ongoing situation between them.

This lead up to Friday, when McIlvain arrived at the family's home. Police say McIlvain allegedly had multiple weapons with him and made threatening comments which resulted in police being called. The family left the area before the shooting occurred.