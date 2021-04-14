Chinden closed due to armed standoff

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of an armed man in a vehicle on Chinden Boulevard in Meridian.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Chinden Boulevard is closed in both directions between Ten Mile and Black Cat roads due to police activity in the area.

An Ada County Sheriff's Office spokesperson says law enforcement officers from multiple agencies are on the scene of an armed, domestic violence suspect inside a car.

According to the spokesperson, Caldwell police pursued the suspect from Canyon County. The pursuit ended when a law enforcement officer was able to make a PIT maneuver on the suspect's vehicle in the location where the standoff is taking place.

Police are asking people to stay away from the area as they continue to negotiate with the suspect.

This is a developing situation and KTVB has a crew headed to the scene. We'll update this story as we get more information.

