8-year-old hit by stray bullet in Garden Valley

The young victim was airlifted to Boise for treatment, but is now recovering at home.

GARDEN VALLEY, Idaho — A boy is recovering after being shot by a stray bullet in Boise County Friday night.

According to the Boise County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at 11 p.m. Friday at a home in Garden Valley. The bullet struck the 8-year-old in the hand and neck, the sheriff said.

The injured child was airlifted to a hospital in Boise for treatment, and later released to recover at home. The boy's wound is not believed to be life-threatening.

Deputies investigated the shooting with help from Idaho State Police, ultimately charging 41-year-old Brandon L. Nelson with injuring another by careless handling and discharge of firearms. The misdemeanor charge is punishable by up to six months in jail.

It's not clear whether Nelson and the child know each other.