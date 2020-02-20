x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

crime

Bill to reduce mandatory child abuse reporters passes committee

The legislation removes the requirement for most Idaho residents, leaving only teachers, doctors, police officials and social workers as mandatory reporters.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sad little boy sitting on the floor with bear toy, covering his face and crying. Child abuse.

BOISE, Idaho — A bill that would reduce the number of people required to report suspected child abuse narrowly won approval from a panel of Idaho lawmakers. 

The Times-News reports the House Judiciary and Rules Committee approved the bill in a 9-8 vote. 

Currently, anyone in the state who sees evidence of child abuse, abandonment or neglect is required to report that evidence to law enforcement, and those who don’t can be charged with a misdemeanor. 

The legislation approved by the committee on Wednesday would remove that requirement for most Idaho residents, leaving only teachers, doctors, law enforcement officials and social workers as mandatory reporters.   

RELATED: A Tacoma doctor diagnosing child abuse is missing a key thing: Her certification to do it

RELATED: Number of child sexual abuse cases on the rise in Idaho

RELATED: Bill to compensate wrongly convicted heads to Senate