Police: Twin Falls man arrested after threatening people, firng shot

Ruperto Antonio Cuevas, 32, is charged with felony aggravated assault.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — One man is in custody after police say he threatened people in a Twin Falls neighborhood, then led police on a chase.

Officers were called out to the 400 block of Filer Avenue Thursday afternoon after receiving a report that Cuevas was there with a gun, and had been threatening people. When police arrived, they learned that Cuevas had just left the area in a cream-colored Cadillac Escalade.

Officers found the car and tried to pull it over, but Cuevas did not stop. Police began a pursuit, and Cuevas ultimately drove back to the Filer Avenue location, got out of the Cadillac, and ran away, according to police.

Police say Cuevas was running north on Jackson Street with a gun in his hand. According to investigators, he fired one shot, but the round did not hit anyone.

Officers caught up to Cuevas and took him into custody. He was arrested and booked into the Twin Falls County Detention Facility.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and more charges may be filed, police say.





