Chad Daybell's attorney files request for change of venue

Daybell's defense attorney stated an impartial jury could not be found in Fremont County due to the media attention surrounding the case.

REXBURG, Idaho — John Prior, the defense attorney for Chad Daybell, is asking a judge to change the venue of Daybell's upcoming trial.

Daybell's attorney stated an impartial jury could not be found in Fremont County, where Daybell and his wife, Lori Vallow, have their court hearings will bd held.

Vallow's new husband is charged with two felony counts of concealment of evidence and two felony counts of conspiracy to conceal evidence in the case. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Neither Daybell nor Vallow have been charged with killing 7-year-old JJ Vallow or 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, the children of Vallow. Lori Vallow is also charged with concealing evidence and conspiracy to conceal evidence.

Prior previously requested that news cameras be banned from Daybell's future hearings, as the increased media attention in the case could complicate finding impartial jurors. That request was denied.

He also asked a judge to throw out all charges against Daybell.

The prosecution petitioned to join Daybell and Vallow's cases together, arguing that the couple is charged with committing the same actions.

The judge has not yet responded to the defense team's motion to dismiss the charges. The trial in the case is set to begin Jan. 11, 2021.