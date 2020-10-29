Watch at 10 a.m.: Judge to take up motion to combine Daybell, Vallow cases

A lawyer for Chad Daybell has argued that joining the cases together would keep his client from getting a fair trial.

REXBURG, Idaho — A man charged in connection to the disappearance of two children who were later found dead on his property in Fremont County is due to appear in court Thursday morning.

Chad Daybell was arrested on two felony counts of concealment of evidence after the remains of 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan were unearthed in June.

The children's mother, Lori Vallow, is also charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit alteration, destruction or concealment of evidence, as well as misdemeanors for resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court.

Neither Daybell nor Vallow, who married after the children went missing, are charged with causing their deaths. They have each pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Prosecutors have asked a judge to combine the cases, allowing Vallow and Daybell to be tried together.

Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood argued in September that the couple is accused of committing the same crime, and that "evidence in both cases is nearly identical and the trial for each case will be nearly identical."

Vallow has indicated that she is 'not opposed' to combining the cases, but a lawyer for Daybell has argued that doing so would keep his client from getting a fair trial.

Judge Steven Boyce is set to take up the motion at 10 a.m. Thursday. The hearing, which is expected to be brief, will be streamed live in this story.