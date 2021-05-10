Live at 9 a.m.: Daybell lawyer asking to move murder trial out of Fremont County

Prosecutors say moving the trial would be an unnecessary expense and would put a burden on local witnesses to travel elsewhere in the state.

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — A judge is set to rule on whether the upcoming murder trial of an Idaho man accused in the murders of three people should be moved out of Fremont County.

Both Chad Daybell and his wife Lori Vallow are charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, grand theft by deception, grand theft, and insurance fraud in the deaths of 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old JJ Vallow, Vallow's children from previous relationships. The children's bodies were found buried in Daybell's yard in June 2020.

Daybell is also accused of killing his late wife Tammy Daybell, who was found dead weeks before his marriage to Vallow.

Vallow, who told people she believed her children had been taken over by evil spirits, has been ruled mentally unfit to stand trial in the case.

On Wednesday, Judge Steven Boyce will hear arguments on whether Daybell's trial should be moved to another location. Defense attorney John Prior has argued that the case has received such an intense level of coverage and interest that it would be impossible to "a fair and impartial jury" in Fremont County.

In a response, prosecutors acknowledged the publicity the case has received, but argued that the public's interest in the trial is not limited to eastern Idaho residents.

"The Defendants have provided no evidence that the citizens of Fremont are so overwhelmingly biased against them personally that no jury can be impaneled in the County," Prosecutor Rob Wood wrote.

He suggested that instead of changing the trial venue, the judge could instead impanel a jury from another part of Idaho and have them brought to Fremont County for the trial. The jury would be sequestered in such a scenario, he said.

"Many law enforcement and personnel necessary as witnesses live and work in Fremont or Madison. Requiring them to travel will require increased expenses for both Fremont and Madison," Wood wrote. "There is no evidence to suggest that Fremont cannot effectively accommodate jury trial of this nature. It would be inherently unfair to the State and many of its witnesses, and potentially dangerous to deny the request of the State and would create an unnecessary and undue burden."

The hearing is set to begin at 9 a.m., and will be streamed live in this story. Check back for updates.

Watch more crime news: