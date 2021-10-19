Chad Daybell called Chandler funeral home with fake backstory after Charles Vallow's death, police say

In a report, Chandler Police said Chad Daybell "obviously lied" about his name, location and death in his family.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — New evidence from the Chandler Police Department indicates that Chad Daybell called a Chandler funeral home in the hours following Charles Vallow's death.

Chad Daybell and his wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, are both facing several felony charges in Idaho, including murder charges in the deaths of Lori Vallow's children, Tylee and JJ. Chad Daybell is also charged with first-degree murder in the death of his first wife, Tammy Daybell.

Lori Vallow is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, who was shot and killed by Lori Vallow's brother, Alex Cox, in July 2019, according to Chandler Police.

Chad Daybell calls Chandler funeral home

Two recordings, released Tuesday by Chandler police, reveal that Chad Daybell called Valley of the Sun Mortuary and Cemetery in Chandler on July 11, 2019, the same day Charles Vallow died.

In a report, Chandler police said Chad Daybell "obviously lied" about his name, location and death in his family.

In the recordings, you can hear what police determined to be Chad Daybell, telling two employees about an alleged uncle passing away. A transcript shows that Chad Daybell said his name was "Chad Dabal" and claimed to be from Iowa. He stated that his uncle passed away at a hospital in Arizona and could be going to the medical examiner's office. He said they wanted to cremate the body and ship it to Louisiana and that he was hoping to get a "ballpark" estimate on the price.

Police records show that the funeral home told detectives they did provide services for Charles Vallow, but only worked with Lori Vallow on the arrangements. The report said it was "obvious" Chad Daybell was referring to Charles Vallow in his call.

Chandler police also submitted Chad Daybell's name to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for charges in connection to the death of Charles Vallow, but MCAO only filed charges against Lori Vallow.

Chad Daybell arrested in Idaho

After Charles Vallow was killed, Lori Vallow moved with Tylee and JJ to Rexburg, Idaho, where Chad Daybell was living. Lori Vallow had met Chad Daybell in 2018 and started following his doomsday religious beliefs.

Lori Vallow moved to Idaho with the kids in September 2019. They disappeared before the end of the month.

After the kids' disappeared, Chad Daybell's first wife, Tammy Daybell, died in October 2019. Originally, it was believed she died in her sleep, but investigators later determined her death was suspicious, exhumed her body and charged Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow in her death.

A few weeks after Tammy Daybell's death, Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell got married in Hawaii.

Investigators believed Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell had returned to Rexburg until police first came around for a welfare check on her kids around Thanksgiving 2019.

Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell disappeared to Hawaii until Lori Vallow was originally arrested for failing to produce her kids in February 2020 and extradited back to Idaho in March of that year. Chad Daybell would later be arrested in June after the children's bodies were discovered on his property.

Investigators believe Lori Daybell's brother, Alex Cox, was also involved in these deaths and disappearances. Alex Cox can't face any charges because he died at his home in Gilbert in December 2019, apparently of natural causes.

What's next for Chad and Lori

Both Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow are currently in custody in Idaho facing charges connected to Tylee, JJ and Tammy Daybell's deaths. Chad Daybell was originally scheduled for trial in November, but it will be delayed. A new date hasn't been set yet.

Lori' Vallows case is on pause while she undergoes a 180-day mental health evaluation after she was deemed "not competent" for trial earlier this year.