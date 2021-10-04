Two Canyon County Sheriff's deputies hospitalized for suspected fentanyl exposure

The two deputies were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for their symptoms. They have since been released and are in stable condition in their homes.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Two Canyon County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) deputies were hospitalized after they were exposed to suspected fentanyl while booking an inmate on Friday evening. Both deputies received treatment at the hospital and have since been released.

While the deputies were booking an inmate into the Dale Haile Detention Center, they found an unidentified substance on his person during a routine search. After confiscating the substance, both deputies began experiencing symptoms associate with fentanyl exposure.

"It is well documented that Fentanyl and other related and illegal chemical variants pose a serious threat to our citizens and law enforcement. These illicit drugs are in our communities and are being distributed by drug dealers and criminal drug trafficking organizations," Sheriff Kieran Donahue said in a statement. "It is the responsibility of our leaders in Washington D.C. and our State and local leaders to address this horrific overabundance of dangerous illegal drugs that is plaguing our society. The DEA and CDC both reference illegally made synthetic opioids, such as Fentanyl, significantly contribute to the high number of overdose deaths in the United States. We must do all we can to address this threat."

The exposed area was decontaminated by a hazmat team with the Caldwell Fire Department. De-contamination was completed by 9 p.m. on Friday night.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Check back for updates.

