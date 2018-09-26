BOISE -- Thieves have been using credit card skimmers hidden inside ATMs around Boise to steal money from more than a dozen victims in the last month, according to Boise Police.

The culprits appear to have more than one skimming device, and investigators say the devices are likely being moved to different ATMs around town. Police are urging residents to check their bank statements for any unusual activity, and asking local businesses that use card readers to check their equipment.

"Boise Police have heard from over a dozen victims whose financial information has been compromised due to a card skimmer. Thieves have the technology to hide skimmers in plain sight and the card user is none the wiser," said Boise Police Sgt. John Terry. "The only way a citizen will know they've been victimized is to see a charge they didn't make on the statement from their bank or financial institution."

Reports from victims who say their debit or credit card information has been stolen -likely by a card reader - have been coming in for about a month, police said.

On Sept. 17, one customer was actually using an ATM in Boise when a skimmer fell off the machine. That person turned the device over to police. In another case, surveillance cameras captured video of a suspect removing the skimmer from an ATM - probably to move it to a new location, according to investigators.

Police say the thieves take the card information stolen from their unsuspecting victims and reprint it on new, fraudulent debit cards. Those cards are then used to make purchases at businesses around town.

The skimmers are very small, and can be attached to card readers at ATMs, gas pumps or other points of sale. When a customer puts their card into a regular card reader, the machine interprets information on the magnetic strip, which, when coupled with the PIN number, gives the customer access to their money.

But when a skimmer has been installed on that machine, the skimming device is also able to read and record the card information, giving thieves the same access to money in your bank account.

Often, victims do not realize their information has been compromised until they see fraudulent charges on their bank statement. Anyone who sees a charge they know they did not make is urged to contact their bank and the local police right away.

Although investigators say the thieves can install the devices relatively quickly, they must spend some time at the machine in order to disassemble it. Anyone who sees someone acting suspiciously at an ATM or gas pump is encouraged to call 911 immediately.

Boise Police released the following tips to help residents avoid being victimized:

Inspect the ATM, gas pump, or credit card reader before using it…be suspicious if you see anything loose, crooked, or damaged, or if you notice scratches or adhesive/tape residue. You can wiggle the card insert location as well to make sure nothing comes apart.

When entering your PIN, block the keypad with your other hand to prevent possible hidden cameras from recording your number.

If possible, use an ATM at an inside location (less access for criminals to install skimmers).

Be careful of ATMs in tourist areas, rural areas or standalone ATMs…they are a popular target of skimmers.

If your card isn’t returned after the transaction or after hitting “cancel,” immediately contact the financial institution that issued the card.

Look for suspicious vehicles near the ATM or for people hovering nearby watching over the skimming device.

