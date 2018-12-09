BOISE -- The Ada County Sheriff's Office is working to figure out who pushed a woman's car over a cliff near Table Rock last month.

The investigation started at around 2 a.m. Aug. 31 when the car's owner called dispatch to report that her car had disappeared from the parking area near Table Rock, and she feared it had been stolen.

The woman told the sheriff's office she had parked near the bottom gate just before midnight, rolled up her windows and locked the doors, then walked up the hill with a friend to look at the view.

Several other cars were parked in that same area, she said, and she and her friend had seen more than a dozen people walking down as they were on their way up.

The pair spent about 90 minutes at the top of Table Rock before heading back down. But when they arrived at the gate where she had parked, the woman's red Ford Focus was nowhere to be found.

At first, the woman thought her car might have been towed, but dispatchers told her that was not the case. After looking around the area, the woman reported her car as stolen.

The next morning, a family member of the car's owner spotted the Ford at the bottom of a ravine, several hundred feet below where she has parked. The car was smashed, and had been totaled in the fall, deputies say.

A tow truck was called in to drag the wreckage out of the ravine. Investigators were able to determine that the windows were still up, the doors locked and the parking brake engaged when the car went over the cliff. A purse and a backpack were still inside the car, authorities say.

Damage discovered on the back of the car led deputies to believe that a much larger vehicle - a pickup truck or something bigger - had driven up behind the Ford Focus and pushed it off the cliff.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or email the sheriff's office at tocau@adacounty.id.gov.

© 2018 KTVB