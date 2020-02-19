'He could've killed somebody': Victim in Boise 11-car hit-and-run crash reacts to wild video

Video shows the driver of a yellow Mustang dragging a truck through a downtown Boise parking garage on Valentine's Day.

BOISE, Idaho — A driver accused of causing extensive damage to multiple vehicles in a downtown Boise parking garage, should not have been behind the wheel, according to Idaho court records.

The driver of the Ford Mustang was caught on camera dragging a truck while hitting 10 other cars in the hit-and-run crash on Friday, Feb. 14.

The video, provided to KTVB by Jordan Peterson, has been making the rounds on social media.

“He could've killed somebody, that really freaks me out,” said Paul Pacheco, the owner of the truck seen dragged in the video.

Less than 24 hours after Friday’s hit-and-run, police identified Demariea Dawkins as the Mustang’s owner and a person of interest. On Tuesday, they called him a suspect.

According to Idaho Court Records, a judge sentenced Dawkins to seven years probation after he pleaded guilty to DUI and resisting arrest in Ada County in 2018. Records also show Dawkins’ driver's license was suspended for five years.

“He knew what he was doing, he was purposely ramming my truck into other cars to get it unhooked off of his car,” Pacheco said. “So that's how the other 11 cars got taken out in the process in the garage.”

Watch the video below:

Pacheco and his wife were downtown for Valentine's Day when they realized they forgot something in their truck.

“When we got off the elevator, there were cops everywhere, there was debris everywhere,” Pacheco said.

He first thought someone stole his truck, but later spoke with police and saw the video.

"When I saw the condition of it, what went through my mind was how can people be this way? It's frustrating, it hurts,” Pacheco said.

Boise Police later found the mustang abandoned, but Dawkins was nowhere in sight.

As of Tuesday, police told KTVB, they still don't have Dawkins in custody but say once they do, he'll likely be arrested.