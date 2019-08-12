GRESHAM, Ore. — A car shot through an intersection and plowed through the front door of an apartment, pinning a person in a recliner, Gresham Fire said.

At 2:30 a.m. Gresham Fire responded to a car crash at Northeast 17th and Kane Drive in Gresham.

Because the car smashed through the front door it was difficult for firefighters to get in the home, officials said.

Firefighters were able to get the pinned person out safely. The driver and two apartment residences were talked to the hospital, according to Gresham fire.

A family dog was also rescued from the home. Police are investigating the crash.

Gresham Fire

READ: Armed robbery suspect in custody after leading police on multiple chases, crashing into patrol car

READ: Man found dead in Tillamook home after reported assault; suspect charged with murder