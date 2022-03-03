Car crash in Laclede leaves Bonner County deputy in hospital

Both the deputy and driver are being treated for non life-threatening injuries in the hospital. ISP say there may have been alcohol in the driver's system.

LACLEDE, Idaho — A Bonner County deputy was parked on scene of an abandoned vehicle on U.S. Highway 2 near Laclede, ID before being rear-ended by an errant driver.

According to a press release from ISP, the driver was identified as a 36-year-old male from Oldtown, Idaho driving a white Nissan pickup. Evidence indicated that alcohol may have been involved in this incident.

Both the deputy and the driver are being treated for minor injuries in the hospital. The highway was partially blocked during the vehicle recovery and crash investigation for several hours.

Patrol Deputy & K9 Injured in Collision The crash occurred tonight just before 7pm, on Highway 2 near milepost 16,... Posted by Bonner County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, March 3, 2022