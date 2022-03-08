Car crash in Kuna leaves two dead after vehicle pursuit by police

Police are investigating a fatal car crash that occurred in Kuna after a driver fled a traffic stop, initiating a vehicle pursuit by officers.

Example video title will go here for this video

KUNA, Idaho — Ada County Critical Incident Task Force is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday night after a vehicle pursuit in Kuna.

The incident began shortly before midnight when Meridian police attempted a traffic stop for 34-year-old Ruben Garcia, who was seen driving erratically and without headlights near the corner of Meridian Road and East Central Drive.

According to Ada County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), Garcia took off and began driving the wrong way on Main Street then South on Meridian Road towards Kuna.

Meridian police began pursuing Garcia before notifying Kuna police that Garcia was heading in their direction.

One Kuna police officer was on Columbia Road when Garcia sped by and began pursuit. Soon after, another Kuna police officer put down spike strips across Meridian Road near Deer Flat Road, but Garcia was able to drive around them, according to ACSO.

Garcia was speeding southbound when he crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a pickup truck near where Meridian Road transitions into Avalon Street.

The crash resulted in fatal injuries for Garcia who was declared dead at the scene of the crash, and the 28-year-old pickup truck driver, Jonathan Calderon, who was taken to a local hospital before being pronounced deceased.

According to ACSO, the Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the crash due to the involvement of Kuna Police. Boise Police Department is leading the investigation.

Watch more crime news: