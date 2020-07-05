Man charged with breaking into cars in northwest Boise

Police are reminding everyone to lock their vehicle doors and secure their valuables to avoid becoming a victim.

BOISE, Idaho — Police are reminding everyone to lock their doors and secure their valuables after a Boise man was arrested for a string of vehicle burglaries in northwest Boise.

Joseph Blair, 43, faces three felony counts of burglary and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

Boise Police was called out to the area of West Persimmon Street at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a vehicle prowler. Officers responded and spotted Blair, who matched the description of the suspicious person.

According to police, when the officers tried to approach Blair, he took off running and jumped a fence into a nearby backyard. Officers ultimately caught up with him and took him into custody.

Investigators say Blair was in possession of things stolen from three unlocked vehicles in that neighborhood.

He was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail.

Police say most car burglaries are "crimes of opportunity," and urged everyone to protect themselves by locking vehicle doors, rolling up windows, making sure their garages are shut, and taking valuable items inside.

Car, house, or work keys should never be left inside an unattended vehicle.

