CALDWELL - A Canyon County teen who repeatedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend outside of Columbia High School last December was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Wyatt Weist, who was 17 at the time, stabbed his ex-girlfriend five times in the school parking lot.

"The defendant stabbed [victim] five times and he only stopped because Antonio (Ballesteros) intervened he would have continued," said Canyon County Deputy Prosecutor Monica Morrison. "I do not think this type of crime warrants probation, I don't care what type of criminal history the defendants comes before this court with, when you try and murder someone in broad daylight at a high school, probation is not an option."

In April, Weist entered into a guilty plea for attempted murder in exchange for the state dropping a weapons enhancement charge.

In Tuesday's court appearance, Weist stated he was remorseful and wished he could go back in time.

"I wish more than anything I could go back and prevent myself from acting out in such a horrible way," said Weist. "I sincerely regret that I caused pain that no person should ever feel."

Dr. Craig Beaver, a psychologist who evaluated Weist, said he was intelligent but suffered from depression.

"I think that his depression helped set the context and was an influencing factor in his emotional state that resulted in this action but I would be very hesitant to say that the stabbing occurred because he was depressed," said Dr. Beaver.

"My review of all the circumstances this case convinced me that he is a very immature individual, emotionally," said Judge Bradley Ford.

Weist was sentenced to six years fixed and nine years indeterminant.

Weist will serve out his sentence in the Department of Juvenile Corrections until he turns 21.

Weist will then be transferred to the Idaho Department of Correction or re-evaluated by the courts for parole.

