Oregon man arrested after stealing vehicle, shooting one man in Canyon County

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — An Oregon man was arrested by the Canyon County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a gas station in Payette County.

Around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, CCSO responded to a call from the area surrounding Old Highway 30 and Farmway Road. The call was made in response to a vehicle that was stolen from a gas station in Payette County.

The vehicle, a Dodge pickup truck, was followed by the suspect.

When responding deputies arrived, they spotted the stolen truck near Old Highway 30 and Willis Road. The vehicle yielded to deputies and the driver, 27-year-old Ontario, Ore. resident Gregory Escobedo, Jr., was taken into custody without incident.

New information was relayed to dispatch suggesting the reporting party was injured after contacting the stolen vehicle. Deputies and medical personnel responded and found a 48-year-old Payette County male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a Boise hospital in serious condition.

The victim saw his vehicle being stolen from Payette County near Interstate 84 and got a ride from another driver. The two followed Escobedo into Canyon County and confronted him when the truck stopped. The man was shot during that interaction and a pistol was found in the stolen vehicle.

Escobedo is currently being held at the Canyon County Detention Center and is facing charges of Grand Theft, Aggravated Battery and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

The incident is currently under investigation.

