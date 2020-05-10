Canyon County man arrested for suspected vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run

22-year-old Christian Zumano-Aguilera was taken to the Canyon County Jail on DUI charges at 4:34 a.m. Sunday.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The Canyon County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) and Nampa Police Department are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Sunday morning.

At 8:15 a.m., CCSO received a report of a male laying on the side of Ustick Road near the Northside Boulevard intersection in Nampa. The report suggested the man was possibly deceased.

Upon arrival, responding officers located the 66-year-old deceased man in a borrow pit. He appeared to be the victim of a hit-and-run accident.

Detectives were informed by NPD of an earlier report that morning of a suspected DUI driver who was reported for reckless driving in the same area the body was found.

The driver, later identified as 22-year-old Christian Zumano-Aguilera, was arrested by Nampa police and taken to the Canyon County Jail around 4:30 this morning on DUI charges.

CCSO detectives obtained a search warrant for Zumano-Aguilera's vehicle and found evidence linking him to the scene of the fatal hit-and-run. He is now facing two felony charges of vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an injury accident.

He will be arraigned at the Canyon County Courthouse at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Information about the victim has not been released at this time.

