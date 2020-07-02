Caldwell man suspected of firing shotgun at Canyon County Courthouse arrested

Police says two glass entry to the courthouse were shot out early on the morning on Jan. 30.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell police say they have arrested a man suspected of firing a shotgun at the Canyon County Courthouse last month.

The incident was reported around 6:15 a.m. on Jan. 30.



Officers were called to the courthouse that morning for a report of vandalism. When they got on scene, they found that two glass entry doors had been shattered. No one was injured.

Detectives found evidence that the doors had been shot with a shotgun.



After reviewing surveillance video from multiple cameras in the area, it was determined that the suspect drove up to the front of the courthouse around 4:30 a.m. and fired a shotgun from the vehicle. Several deputies from the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office were inside the building at the time.



Detectives determined the make and model of the suspect’s vehicle and linked to a car stopped by Caldwell police patrol officers earlier that morning. The driver was identified as 24-year-old Josue Beltran of Caldwell.

On Friday, Feb. 7, Boise police officers located Beltran’s vehicle around 4:45 a.m. and made a traffic stop.

Beltran was detained until Caldwell police detectives arrived and arrested him for discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and felony malicious injury to property.



Later in the day, detectives conducted a search of Beltran’s home in Caldwell and found a 12 gauge shotgun believed to be used in the shooting.

Beltran is currently being held in the Ada County Jail.

