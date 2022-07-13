Canyon Co. deputy involved in Nampa shooting

Nampa Dispatched was notified of a shooting near Middleton Rd and Flamingo Ave. When the suspect was located, he was shot and hospitalized by a Canyon County deputy.

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police Department (NPD) released information regarding a Canyon County Deputy involved in a shooting Wednesday afternoon near Cassia and Karcher Road.

Around 3:40 PM on Wednesday, Nampa Dispatch was notified that a male suspect shot a motorist near the intersection of Middleton Road and Flamingo Avenue.

According to NPD, the victim provided a description of the suspect and which direction he fled in.

Around 5:05 p.m., a Canyon County deputy located a vehicle matching the suspects vehicle at the shooting. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and the suspect exited the vehicle. During the encounter the deputy shot the suspect. The suspect was then treated and released from a local hospital, according to NPD.

The incident is under investigation by the Critical Incident Task Force (CITF), with NPD leading the investigation.

“The Nampa Police Department, along with our CITF partners, will be conducting a thorough investigation into both incidents. We are grateful for the teamwork provided by these agencies,” said Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff.

“This was a tense situation that resulted in a deputy making a split-second decision in the name of public safety,” said Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue. “I am thankful the incident did not result in the injury of any additional individuals. Violent crime is present in our communities and our law enforcement officers continue to put their lives on the line every day and night to protect our society. Per our CCSO office policy, the deputy involved has been placed on paid administrative leave.”

KTVB has reached out to NPD for further information on the incident but has yet to hear back.

