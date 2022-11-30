Boise Police looking to check on girl's well-being

They received a report of 'suspicious circumstances.'

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Department are asking the public's help regarding a young girl and her well-being. According to police, they received a report of "suspicious circumstances," and want to identify her.

She was in Boise on Friday, Nov. 25 and was seen on surveillance camera footage. Police estimate her age to be between 8 and 12 years old. They do not have any further information at this time.

Police are asking anyone who might have information or be able to identify her to call dispatch at 208-377-6790.

