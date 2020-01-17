California man convicted of rape in 2014 Boise case

The victim was able to escape from her home and alert police after the attack.

A 58-year-old California man has been convicted by an Ada County jury for raping a woman in her home several years ago.

Reginald Burley was found guilty on Thursday following a jury trial.

The attack happened in November 2014 at the victim's Boise home. The woman was able to escape from her home, and immediately sought out medical help and reported the rape.

A warrant was issued for Burley's arrest in December 2014, but authorities could not find him. In January 2015, according to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office, law enforcement learned that Burley had been arrested in his home state of California for violating his parole.

Burley was arrested in California again that year for the attempted kidnapping of a child under the age of 14. After pleading guilty in that case, Burley was extradited back to Ada County to face the rape charge.

“I appreciate the victim having the courage to come forward,” said Ada County Prosecutor Jan M. Bennetts in a statement. “I also want to thank the jury for their time and attention in this case and the Boise Police Department for their hard work on a case that took several years to bring to trial.”