CALDWELL — A southwestern Idaho woman authorities say failed to report the sexual abuse of her daughters by her husband has entered an Alford plea to felony injury to a child.

The Idaho Press reports that 50-year-old Sarah Kester entered the plea Wednesday in 3rd District Court. An Alford plea isn't a guilty plea but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to convict.

The women allegedly knew about the ongoing abuse for 16 years, which included four of their daughters. The victims said the abuse went on until they were 12 years-old.

They also told their mother about the abuse three years ago, and Sarah Kester did not take any action after being confronted by her daughters.

Kester refused to tell law enforcement agencies on the alleged sexual abuse because it went against her belief system to involve government agencies in family matters.

Her daughters have accused their father of sexually abusing them 17 years ago when they were children.

Sarah Kester faces up to 10 years in prison at her Jan. 16 sentencing.

Lester Kester Jr. faces five counts of lewd conduct with a minor. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

