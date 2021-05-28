Caldwell man arrested in connection to reports of car windows being shot out

Steven Ramirez Jr. of Caldwell is suspected of committing 14 separate acts of vandalism, resulting in nearly $4,500 worth of damage.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Police arrested a 22-year-old man on Friday in connection to a series of vandalisms in a Caldwell neighborhood.

Steven Ramirez Jr. of Caldwell was arrested on charges of felony malicious injury to property. He is also suspected of committing 14 separate acts of vandalism, resulting in nearly $4,500 worth of damage.

Caldwell police asked for the public's assistance in identifying a car seen in a neighborhood where vandalism was occurring in early May. Police believed the occupants of the car were shooting out the windows of parked cars with what appeared to be a pellet gun.

One of the incidents was captured on a resident's surveillance camera:

Ramirez is currently in custody at the Canyon County Jail and the investigation into the vandalism is currently ongoing.

Police said additional arrests may follow.

