Standoff in Caldwell ends with arrest of man suspected of attacking probation officer

Caldwell Police said Norman Ortiz-Perez had active arrest warrants in three counties and was wanted for "violently assaulting his probation officer."

CALDWELL, Idaho — A man who Caldwell Police said was wanted for several violent crimes is in jail after a standoff that lasted several hours Monday at an apartment on East Grant Street.

The Caldwell Police Department said in a news release Monday night that 45-year-old Norman Ortiz-Perez was wanted by the Idaho Department of Correction for "violently assaulting his probation officer" and had recently fled in a car from Canyon County Sheriff's Deputies. The police department also said he had active arrest warrants in Ada, Canyon and Gem counties.

The Metro Violent Crime Task Force and the IDOC Fugitive Unit requested assistance from Caldwell P.D. SWAT to arrest Ortiz-Perez at 1 p.m. Monday, after discovering that he was in a basement apartment on East Grant Street just west of South 10th Avenue.

Police said officers arrested Ortiz-Perez hours later, after negotiators convinced him to surrender.

Canyon County arrest records indicate Ortiz-Perez is being held in jail on suspicion of violating parole, failure to appear in court, and an Ada County warrant.

Caldwell Chief of Police Rex Ingram thanked the Metro Violent Crime Task Force and IDOC for their partnership in making the arrest.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.