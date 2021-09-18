Police: 18-year-old killed in apparent shooting in Caldwell

An 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were involved in an apparent shooting in Caldwell on Friday night. The 18-year-old later died at the hospital.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Two men, an 18-year-old from Nampa and a 19-year-old from Caldwell, were involved in an apparent shooting incident in Caldwell on Friday night. The 18-year-old was killed.

At around 10:50 p.m. on Friday, Caldwell Police received a report of shots fired near Hillcrest Lane and North Indiana Avenue. When they arrived, police discovered evidence of a recent shooting.

Police said no suspects or victims were on the scene upon their arrival. However, two adult men aged 18 and 19 arrived at West Valley Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

The 18-year-old died from his wounds at the hospital. The 19-year-old was treated and is in stable condition. Their identities have not been released at this time.

Detectives with Caldwell Police are investigating the case and do not have a suspect at this time.

If you have any information related to the case and possible suspects, you are asked to contact Canyon County Dispatch at 208-454-7531, Sgt. Scott Crupper at 208-455-4694 or CrimeStoppers at 208-343-COPS.

You may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward for information leading to an arrest.

