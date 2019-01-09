CALDWELL, Idaho — A 49-year-old man was killed in Caldwell on Sunday afternoon after barricading himself inside a home and shooting at Canyon County Sheriff's deputies, according to police.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office says at about 8:22 a.m., police responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at the 1500 block of Yoder Avenue in Caldwell. When police arrived, the man barricaded himself inside the home.

For the next several hours the man and police spoke and negotiated over the phone, trying to get the man to surrender. At that point, the Canyon County Sheriff's Office SWAT team was dispatched to the incident, according to Joe Decker, a spokesperson for the Canyon County Sheriff's Office.

Police say, at about 1:24 p.m., the man left the house through the back, armed with a handgun. When he did not listen to the deputies' orders, a police K-9 was sent in after him. Then the suspect pointed the handgun at the deputies, according to police. The two deputies fired their weapons, hitting the suspect.

The man was killed at the scene, but no officers were injured in the incident, investigators say.

Police have not released the man's identity.

The female victim involved in the standoff only suffered minor injuries.

The Canyon County Critical Incident has been activated, with Nampa Police as the leading agency.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office and the Nampa Police Department will hold a joint press conference at 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is made available.

