CALDWELL, Idaho — Police have identified the 49-year-old man who died in the officer-involved shooting on Sunday in Caldwell.

Police say the man was Sidney J. Holst of Caldwell. An autopsy was completed on Tuesday morning, finding that Holst died from a single gunshot wound.

According to investigators, the shooting happened on the 1500 block of Yoder Avenue in Caldwell after a five-hour standoff between the Canyon County Sheriff's Office and Holst.

Police responded to reports of a domestic incident just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday and by the time police arrived, Holst had barricaded himself inside a home, according to the Canyon County Sheriff's Office.

After negotiating by phone for several hours, Canyon County Sheriff's SWAT was dispatched, investigators say. At about 1:30 p.m. the man left the home through the back and did not listen to the deputies' orders. Then, a K-9 dog was sent in and the man began pointing a handgun at the officers.

The two deputies fired their weapons at Holst, who died at the scene.

The incident is now being investigated by the Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Nampa Police Department.

Nampa Police say they will work to complete their investigation "as thoroughly and expeditiously as possible."

If anyone has information about the officer-involved shooting, police ask they contact Sergeant Brian Jones of the Nampa Police Department at (208) 475-5714.

