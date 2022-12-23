Caldwell Police seek witnesses, suspects after Thursday stabbing

The two victims were taken to the hospital for injuries.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Police are asking for help to identify the suspects in a stabbing that left two men injured Thursday night at a business on Freeport Street near North 10th Avenue.

The Caldwell Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers called to the business at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday found two men with stab wounds -- one had been stabbed outside the business and another was stabbed while inside.

The men were being treated at hospitals for their injuries Thursday night. Their conditions have not been released.

Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the stabbings or can help identify the suspects. If you have information, call Canyon County Dispatch at 208-454-7531 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (208-343-2677).

