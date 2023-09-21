Caldwell Police investigating report of child enticement

Caldwell Police said a man approached a Vallivue High School student and asked if they needed a ride to school multiple times Thursday morning.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A Caldwell Police Department investigation is underway after a Vallivue High School student was reportedly approached and asked if they needed a ride to school around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said a man repeatedly asked the student about a ride before driving away after the student said no. The man was wearing a brown flannel and is described as roughly 50 years old, according to Thursday's news release.

The possible child enticement occurred in the areas of Bayou Way, Gresham Drive and Frisco Avenue. Caldwell Police said the report claimed the man was driving a red four-door vehicle, with smaller rear doors than the front doors.

Police are asking for more details as part of an investigation into Thursday morning's incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho at 208-343-COPS or non-emergency dispatch at 208-454-7531.

Caldwell Police caution "never approach any suspect/suspect vehicle," and highlighted the following safety reminders for parents and guardians of students:

Students should tell an adult if they are ever approached by a stranger

Never get in a car with a stranger

Students should walk in groups to and from school and not walk alone, if possible

In a statement Thursday, Caldwell Chief of Police Rex Ingram said, "I am confident that this is not the suspect's first time," and encouraged anyone who believes the suspect sounds familiar to contact Crime Stoppers or the police department.

