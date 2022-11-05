Caldwell police officers injured while arresting 'known gang members'

According to Caldwell Police, multiple officers were injured during the arrest of two "known gang members" Saturday on Specht Avenue.

BOISE, Idaho — Officers with Caldwell Police were injured while arresting two individuals known to the department as "gang members," a news release said Saturday.

Police said the incident occurred after officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle with three people inside on Specht Avenue in Caldwell. According to Caldwell Police, a boy was arrested for possession of a firearm and an additional misdemeanor charge.

During Saturday's incident, another man in the car – Clemente Vela – was arrested for assault and battery after police said he "spit in the face of officers."

Caldwell Police said Vela was "hostile and violent during the incident," resulting in the injuries to officers. It is unclear how many officers were injured during the arrests.

The officers were treated and released from a local hospital Saturday. Vela was booked into the Canyon County Jail.

Estreya Casados, a woman in the vehicle, also was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, paraphernalia with intent to use, driving without privileges and providing false information to an officer.

Saturday's news release from the Caldwell Police Department included the following statement:

"Whenever a Caldwell Police Officer uses force to overcome resistance, protect themselves and others, or effect an arrest, the force used will be investigated and scrutinized to ensure it meets or exceeds the standards of our agency. In this incident, our officers were confronted by armed gang members who selfishly attempted to obstruct the law and terrorize our community. Our brave men and women in uniform acted selflessly and courageously when confronted by these cowardly individuals and used a minimal amount of force necessary to overcome this violent attack. We are proud of our men and women and will continue to fight for our community."

