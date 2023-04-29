Man arrested on drug, firearm charges after police chase in Caldwell

Emanuel Saiz was arrested after a chase where he threw a firearm out of his car window, Caldwell Police said. Narcotics and paraphernalia were also found in the car.

CALDWELL, Idaho — An 18-year-old with three felony warrants and a known "gang member" was arrested Friday night after leading officers on a pursuit through neighborhood streets, according to the Caldwell Police Department.

Police said Emanuel Saiz took off in a vehicle Friday after noticing officers on Berkeley Avenue. Saiz lost control of the car and crashed into a fence on Lake Avenue during the chase, before attempting to run.

Saiz was detained and taken to an area hospital before he was cleared and booked into the Canyon County Jail.

According to Saturday's news release, Saiz threw a firearm out through the car window during Friday's chase. Police ultimately found the gun, but said they received "additional information that persons known to Saiz were observed in the area attempting to 'look for something.'"

Police reportedly know Saiz as a member of the "Sureno" gang member. Friday's incident began after Caldwell's gang unit, "Operation Safe Streets," received information of Saiz's location.

Following the pursuit and arrest, narcotics and drug paraphernalia were found inside Saiz's vehicle. Police recovered "additional items" as well.

In addition to his three felony warrants, Saiz was also charged eluding a peace officer, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, destruction of evidence, resist and obstruct and malicious injury to property.

Saturday's news release included the following statement from Caldwell Chief of Police Rex Ingram:

“We will not tolerate the behavior of individuals who continue to plague and terrorize our community. His actions clearly show a blatant disregard for the safety and well-being of our residents and visitors. Operation Safe Streets did an outstanding job locating Mr. Saiz and did a tremendous job of safely apprehending him after Saiz made the decision to continue running from justice. His reign of terror is over and he will be held accountable."

Watch more Local News: