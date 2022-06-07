Caldwell Police looking for missing mother and daughter

Dawna and Gabrielle Roe were last seen on June 30 before heading out for a camping trip.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Police Department (CPD) are searching for a missing mother and daughter.

Dawna and Gabrielle Roe were last seen on June 30 before heading out for a camping trip.

Dawn drives a green 2004 Toyota Sienna van with Idaho license plates 2CVE942.

Dawn Faye Roe is 52-years-old, 5’10” 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Gabrielle Michelle Roe is 16-years-old, 4’7” 80 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

CPD is asking anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Dawna or Gabrielle to contact Caldwell PD detective Bridget Kernan at (208)455-4516 or Bkernan@cityofcaldwell.org.

