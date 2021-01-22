Police seek driver in Caldwell hit-and-run that sent man to the hospital

The incident happened Thursday morning near the I-84 off-ramp at the 10th Avenue exit.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Police in Caldwell are looking for a hit-and-run driver.

Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a minivan around 7:15 a.m. Thursday near the westbound Interstate 84 off-ramp at the 10th Avenue exit.

A man was struck while in a crosswalk. He was taken to a local hospital with what are described as serious injuries.

Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying the driver of a mid 2000's Dodge Caravan who fled prior to police arriving on scene.



Caldwell PD posted a photo of the minivan on their Facebook page. It appears to be silver and is missing the rear driver-side hub cap.



Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Canyon County Dispatch at 208-454-7531 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

