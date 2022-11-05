Caldwell Police searching for suspect in stabbing incident

Tianna Lambrou, 20, is described as having brown eyes and dark brown hair. She was last seen headed south from 10th and Freeport, according to police.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department (CPD) is searching for a woman who was involved in a stabbing incident Saturday night.

The suspect was identified as Tianna Lambrou, 20, who is described as having brown eyes and dark brown hair. She was last seen headed south from 10th and Freeport, according to police.

Officers believe Lambrou may be traveling in an early 2000s model red and silver Silverado or Sierra pickup with a black brush guard.

Just before 6 p.m. Saturday, CPD responded to a stabbing victim who was being treated in the emergency room at the West Valley Medical Center. After interviewing the man, officers learned the stabbing suspect was someone the man knew.

Anyone with information related to the stabbing or Lambrou's whereabouts is asked to call the Canyon County Non-emergency Dispatch line at 208-454-7531 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS

Watch more crime news: