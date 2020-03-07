Caldwell Police Department searching for breaking and entering suspect

Caldwell PD detectives are searching for the man responsible for breaking into a Caldwell Bank.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Detectives at the Caldwell Police Department are searching for a male suspect who is believed to be responsible for breaking into a Caldwell Bank on Thursday night.

The suspect is a white male between 20 and 30 years old. He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches and around 180 pounds. He is seen in security footage wearing a sweatshirt with a white logo and a purple and gold lanyard.

Caldwell PD shared photos of the suspect to their Facebook page in an attempt to locate the individual.

If anyone has information regarding the identity of the suspect, Caldwell PD is asking them to call Canyon County dispatch (208-454-7531), message the department through Facebook or contact Crime Stoppers of southwest Idaho.

