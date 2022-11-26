Caldwell domestic violence call leads to suspect being shot and killed

“This is a tragic situation for the family and the officers involved. My thoughts go out to them during this difficult time,” Caldwell Police Chief, Rex Ingram said.

CALDWELL, Idaho — While conducting an investigation into a domestic violence situation Saturday, Caldwell Police shot and killed a suspect who had barricaded himself inside a residence with a child, according to a news release.

Around 9 a.m., officers arrived at the 600 block of North Kimball Avenue to conduct a domestic violence investigation, according to the Caldwell Police Department (CPD). Upon arriving, the suspect had barricaded themselves in a home with a child.

Officers tried to talk with the suspect, but after several hours of negotiating, CPD SWAT was called in to execute an arrest warrant. Few details have been released about what followed, but a shooting broke out between law enforcement and the suspect, which resulted in the suspect's death.

The man was pronounced dead by the Caldwell Fire Department and Canyon County Paramedic personnel. The child was retrieved from the home with no physical injuries, according to police.

Idaho State Police (ISP) will be the lead agency in the investigation, and will work with the Canyon County Critical Incident Task Force (CITF).

Officers were also unharmed during the gunfire exchange, and those involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative, leave per CPD policy and CITF protocol.

“This is a tragic situation for the family and the officers involved. My thoughts go out to them during this difficult time,” Caldwell Police Chief, Rex Ingram said.

The identity of the suspect has not been released at this time, but ISP will release any further details when they become available.

Domestic violence continues to plague the Treasure Valley communities and the nation as a whole; incidents can also increase during the holidays. If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic violence you can reach out to Advocates Against Family Violence, 24-Hour Hotline (208) 459- 4779.

