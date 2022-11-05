Caldwell Police locate stabbing suspect

Caldwell Police started searching for Tianna Lambrou after she was identified as a suspect in a Nov. 5 stabbing incident. Lambrou was located Thursday.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department announced it was searching for 20-year-old Tianna Lambrou on Nov. 5 after she was identified as a suspect in a stabbing incident.

Lambrou was located Thursday. Caldwell Police said the Idaho Department of Corrections Probation and Parole and Idaho State Police assisted in the search.

According to police, the search began after officers responded to a stabbing victim who was being treated in the emergency room at the West Valley Medical Center. After an interview with the man, Caldwell Police said they determined the suspect knew the man.

Lambrou's identification, description and the vehicle she may have been traveling in was released Nov. 5.

