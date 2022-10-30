Man arrested for aggravated assault by Caldwell Police

Weitzel was arrested on several charges, including aggravated battery, obstruct and delay, and two outstanding arrest warrants.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A man was taken into police custody after police witnessed him attacking another person with a cane, according to the Caldwell Police Department (CPD).

The man, later identified as Devin Weitzel, was seen attacking the victim with a long metallic cane. CPD were already at the scene, as they were responding to a nearby house fire on Kimball; a pedestrian had flagged down police to alert them about Weitzel's activity.

As police approached Weitzel, he dropped the cane and ran away on foot. Officers recognized him as a wanted felon, and pursued Weitzel on foot.

In an attempt to escape police, Weitzel ran into a residence near the 800 block of Belmont and barricaded himself inside.

Officers tried to get Weitzel to comply by speaking to him, but he continued to resist police. Police were able to arrest Weitzel, following a struggle where he attacked officers.

Weitzel was arrested on several charges, including aggravated battery and two outstanding arrest warrants. Weitzel was booked into the Canyon County jail.

Officers were not injured, but an investigation will be conducted by the Department to conclude if the use of force was necessary.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

